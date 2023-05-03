Iowa tops Illinois State 7-4

Iowa baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and defeated Illinois State, 7-4, on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field.

The Hawkeyes fell behind, 1-0, in the top half of the first but the first of two Brennen Dorighi home runs would put them ahead for good in the bottom half.

“It was really great to answer back,” said head coach Rick Heller. “To take advantage of the two walks and see Brennen Dorighi swinging the bat really well again is a good sign. It was big to answer back in the first inning.”

Dorighi was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Michael Seegers was also 3-for-4 on the night and Sam Hojnar was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

“The two out rally was big in the eighth to get the insurance run,” said Heller. “Hojnar had the big two out RBI and for the most part we had balanced scoring and good at bats. Couple guys had tough nights, but the balance saved us tonight.”

Ty Langenberg got the start for Iowa throwing an inning and earning the win as nine pitchers saw action for the Hawkeyes. Chas Wheatley, Brody Brecht, and Will Christophersen each threw an inning and did not allow a baserunner. Luke Llewellyn threw the final inning and earned his second save of the year.

“I thought it was a really good game,” said Heller. “ Well-played game by us, a blip here or there but the majority of them did a really nice job.”

The Hawkeyes outhit the Redbirds 10-8 and the leadoff batter recorded a hit five out of eight times.