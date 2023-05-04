Knoxville Raceway hopes the fourth time is a charm

Knoxville Raceway hopes to finally open its season on Saturday night. The famed sprint car track has postponed the first three weeks of the season, including a two-day World of Outlaws event two weeks ago.

“It has been cold and a few of them we just knew it was going to be miserable for everyone to be there”, said Race Director John McCoy. “Last week we thought we had a really good shot at it but it just wasn’t meant to be. We got some late showers and at this time of year it does not take much rain to kill the track.”

McCoy says unlike the sport of baseball rescheduling race dates is not usually an option.

“Most of our teams are still guys that work a job all week and they have got to get home and some tracks run on Sunday nights and they want to go there and race.”