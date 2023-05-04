UNI softball hosts Evansville to close the regular season

Northern Iowa softball coach Ryan Jacobs says there is still a lot to play for as the Panthers close the regular season with a three game series at home against Evansville. The Panthers have won 13 straight games, have clinched the Missouri Valley regular season title and are 35-11 overall.

Jacobs says several team and individual records could be set this weekend.

“As well as you just always want to give respect to the game, your opponents and you never want to take anything lightly because you have done something in the past”, said Jacobs. “We do this because we want to play the game everyday and not waste our opportunities. We have got some work left to do and some fun left to have in the regular season.”

The series begins with a single game late Friday afternoon and concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday.