Babylon 5, Star Trek actor with Iowa ties returns for DemiCon

A Hollywood actress with Iowa ties is back in the Hawkeye State this weekend to make a guest appearance at the annual sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention called Starbase DemiCon.

Marjean Holden is best known for her TV roles on “Babylon 5” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” as well as movies in the “Mortal Kombat” and “Jurassic Park” sagas. Holden grew up in Minneapolis and her mother’s family is from the Hampton area in north-central Iowa.

“We would come down to grandma and grandpa’s farm all the time,” Holden says. “The big thing was, I get to go to grandma and grandpa’s for like a month in the summer, by myself, without my siblings. It was so much fun. The first thing you learn how to drive is a tractor and a truck, so it’s like yeah, I ten and I’m driving a tractor!”

While she may not make it to the family’s Franklin County farm on this trip, the 58-year-old Holden says she’ll be taking her 17-year-old daughter with her to Pella for the big Tulip Festival. “She’s like, ‘Well, okay, I guess,’ but for me, I’m really excited because I have been to the Netherlands, and I have gone to the Keukenhof there,” she says, “and it was absolutely one of the most beautiful gardens I have ever been to in the world.”

While she says her mother’s side of the family was all farmers, Holden says her father’s side was mostly entertainers, especially musicians, and acting came naturally for her, starting at age nine. She now has more than 50 TV shows and films on her resume, and wears many hats in L.A., including actress, stuntwoman, martial artist, author and director.

“I teach personal development as well, so I lead seminars and workshops and transformational trainings,” Holden says, “and I work part time at a gun range, and I do a lot of different things, so it just kind of depends on the day.”

The six-foot-tall Holden says her number-one job now is being a mom, and she will often bring her teen daughter along on the ComiCon convention circuit. At DemiCon in Des Moines, Holden will be taking part in several panel discussions, Q-and-A sessions and signing autographs. She says people will recognize her for different roles at different types of conventions.

“This particular one, because it’s based around space, most questions I will probably get will be around ‘Crusade,’ which was the ‘Babylon 5’ spin-off where I played Dr. Sara Chambers,” she says, laughing. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you played the doctor,’ and it’s like, ‘Yes, I just played doctor on television. I’m just smart on TV.'”

Holden says her next project is directing a film that focuses on a group of veteran police officers who are thrown into being an undercover ’80s rock band in order to ferret out a drug ring kingpin.

DemiCon runs through Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Urbandale.