Fallen officers from Fremont County, Coralville honored at memorial ceremony

Two fallen officers were recognized today at the annual ceremony at the Peace Officers Memorial east of the Iowa State Capitol.

Public Safety Commissioner, Stephen Bayens says it is important to take time to honor those who protect us. “It’s a time to say thank you to the members of law enforcement here today and to every officer who has ever served the citizens of this state,” Bayens says. He says law officers also want to send a message.

“It is also a time for law enforcement to thank the community for the support that we receive. To thank

our families, our heads of government, and members of the public for their support and encouragement,” he says. Bayens also thanks the families of officers for their support of their loved ones and for allowing them to protect others.

Bayens recognized the two officers who died in the line of duty in the past year. Fremont County Sheriff Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson died June 14th, 2022 after his patrol car hit a combine on the highway.

“Deputy Richardson served as a police officer and a deputy for 14 years and was a member of two fire and rescue teams you survived by his wife Jennifer along with their three daughters,” Bayens says.

Coralville Police Department Sergeant John Williams died on July 3rd of 2022. He went into cardiac arrest after returning from investigating the shooting of a child.

“Sergeant Williams the 28-year veteran of the Coralville Police Department is survived by his wife Kim along with their two sons, two daughters, and six grandchildren,” he says.

Deputy Richardson and Sergeant Williams’ names will be added to the memorial. Bayens says their efforts as peace officers will live on with their departments and communities.