The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team opens a three-game Big Ten series at home against Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in the league race. The Buckeyes are 5-13 in conference play but coming off a series in which they took two of three games from Illinois.

“In my 10 years at Iowa I have never seen an Ohio State that did not have a lot of talent”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “For us it comes down to us taking care of ourselves.”

The Hawkeyes are 32-11 overall. The series runs through Sunday.