New president selected at Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids has named Kristie Fisher its new president, the sixth president in the school’s history.

Fisher has served as president of Iowa Valley Community College in Marshalltown since 2019. Fisher says there are multiple challenges facing Iowa’s community colleges. “Regardless which community college is the fact we have so many students who suffered a learning loss because of the pandemic,” Fisher says, “and just all the immense workforce needs, and trying to figure out the best way to meet those needs both of employers and the students who are coming through our doors.”

Fisher, who graduated from Kirkwood herself, will replace Lori Sundberg, who is retiring in the fall. Sundberg was named Kirkwood’s first woman president in the fall of 2018.

(By George Dorman, KCCK, Cedar Rapids)