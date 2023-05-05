Ornithologists in Iowa celebrate 100 years of protecting birds

The Iowa Ornithologists’ Union is celebrating its 100th anniversary at its spring meeting which opens today.

There are nearly 400 members in the group, which promotes interests in the identification, study and protection of birds in the state. Union president Dennis Thompson says one of the things the group is most proud of in its century of history is putting out the quarterly magazine called Iowa Bird Life.

“That talks about sightings that have occurred during a season, spring, summer, fall and winter,” Thompson says. “We also have articles about birds in Iowa, and so that’s kind of our scientific purpose, if you will, to publish that journal.” Thompson says there will be speakers at this weekend’s events along with several field trips for bird watching.

“One’s going down into Madison County,” Thompson says. “We have one going to Walnut Woods and Browns Woods, another’s going into Chautauqua area in northeast Polk County, and I’m leading one to Easter Lake and Yellow Banks Park.” He says birders of all levels are welcome to attend. The spring meeting is taking place in West Des Moines.

(By Catherine Wheeler, Iowa Public Radio)