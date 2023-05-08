ISU to do more research on people who get sick from virtual reality

Iowa State University researchers are getting a National Science Foundation grant to study if people who get cybersick while using virtual reality headsets can adapt over time.

ISU psychology professor Jonathan Kelly predicts virtual reality will have an increasingly bigger role to play in education, work, and social life, and researchers want to make sure everyone can have equal access to it without feeling woozy. “If we can address some of the usability problems now,” Kelly says, “then it’ll pave the way for VR to be a bigger tool and have a bigger impact on society.” The researchers already know women tend to experience motion sickness from VR more often than men. Now they want to find out if people who get cybersick can adapt to virtual reality and eventually not feel sick. Kelly says there are tools that can help narrow peoples’ fields of vision while using virtual reality.

They’re kind of like training wheels that gently expose someone to VR. “And then we could kind of take off the training wheels, as it were, and say, ‘Okay, now you’re free to explore VR and you’re not going to get sick.’ So that’s kind of like the ultimate goal,” Kelly says. “I don’t know whether that’s really achievable.” He says researchers want to see virtual reality be as accessible as possible, especially as it becomes more widely used.

The grant is for $600,000.

(By Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio)