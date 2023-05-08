Senator Tim Scott cheered for border stand

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has taken one last swing through Iowa before announcing he’s running for the GOP’s next presidential nomination.

Scott spoke to about 50 people in Waukee this weekend, promising he’s comfortable in conflict and has a stiff enough spine to take on competitors.

“Why are you considering running for president?” a woman in the crowd asked.

Scott responded: “I think it’s my responsibility to restore hope, create opportunities and protect the America we love…That’s why I’ve decided to make an announcement on May 22nd.”

Scott began the hour-long event by sharing with his life story and providing his list of key American values. “Hard work does pay off…If you’re able bodied, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back,” Scott said. “…We just need to follow some common sense as Americans and if we do so, we’ll find ourselves emerging into another American century.”

The most enthusiastic crowd response came when Scott described fentanyl as an “existential threat” to the country.

“Close our southern border, period!” Scott said, to applause and cheers.

Beyond his support of a wall along the border, Scott is co-sponsoring a bill to hire more border patrol agents and what he describes as surveillance technology that could detect fentanyl.

“The Mexican cartels trafficking drugs across our border must to cease to exist. They have to go away,” Scott said, to more applause. “My legislation freezes their assets and we should figure out a way to target their manufacturing locations.”

Scott has been a U.S. Senator since 2013 and he started visiting Iowa in 2014, speaking at GOP fundraisers and alongside Iowa Republican running for office. “This probably is my 15th or 16th trip to Iowa,” Scott said.

Scott tweeted after Saturday’s event, saying it’s time for Republicans to take back the White House and that work starts “right here, right now.”