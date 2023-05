Farmers had dry planting weather most of last week and they made the most of it.

The corn harvest shot to 70% planted compared to 29% in the previous week. Corn planting had been one day behind the five-year average, and is now one week ahead. The U.S.D.A. also reports that six percent of the planted corn has emerged — one day ahead of average.

Soybean planting moved to 49% complete — up from 16% the week before — and one week ahead of the five-year average.