Iowa basketball adds transfer Even Brauns

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Monday that Belmont transfer and Iowa City native Even Brauns (pronounced Evan) has signed with the University of Iowa.

Brauns (6-foot-9, 240 pounds) has two years of eligibility remaining after playing 91 games in three seasons at Belmont. Prior to Belmont, Brauns was a teammate of Patrick McCaffery at Iowa City West High School.

“Getting the opportunity to come home and play for the Hawkeyes is one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Brauns. “I am thrilled to return home and play in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of the best fans in college basketball. I am excited to play with my new teammates because there is a lot of opportunity for new faces to emerge in larger roles this year. I am thankful for this opportunity and eager to give all that I have to the University of Iowa.”

As a junior with the Bruins, he started 29 of 30 contests played. Brauns averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a team-best 1.4 blocks while shooting a team-best 58 percent from the floor. He netted double figures 10 times, pulled down double-digit rebounds five times and posted four double-doubles.