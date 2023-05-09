Racing and Gaming did not start the ISU, U-I sports gambling investigation

The Administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says the agency didn’t start the investigation into gambling by athletes at the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the agency was made aware of the investigation — but is not the entity that’s conducting it. Ohorilko also says the sports books they oversee do monitor for irregular sports betting patterns — but the agency has not been informed of any integrity issues involving the two state schools.

The administrations of the two schools says 40 athletes in football, baseball, basketball and wrestling are under investigation for allegations of online sports betting.

Ohorilko says the IRGC could get involved if there was an underage gambling issue or integrity issue — but would not be part of investigating NCAA rules violations.