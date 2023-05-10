Former Anita daycare operator found guilty of murder

More than three years after an infant died at home daycare in southwest Iowa, the provider was found guilty — in her second trial.

The jury in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday afternoon found 39-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, guilty of murder in the 2nd degree, and child endangerment resulting in the death. Her sentencing was set for June 29, at 1:30 p.m.

Dorsey was on trial in the death of 11-week-old Luka Hodges. He died October 7, 2019, while in her daycare in Massena. The case originally went to trial in Cass County District Court in the fall of 2021, but resulted in a mistrial, due to a hung jury. The second trial was moved to Pottawattamie County due to the amount of publicity the first trial garnered. In both trials, the state proposed the boy died from some sort of abusive head trauma, such as Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The defense tried to show the injuries occurred before October 7, 2019.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)