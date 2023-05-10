Welcome ceremony planned Friday for eastern Iowa National Guard members

Nearly 80 members of the Iowa Army National Guard unit based in Iowa City will be welcomed home in a public ceremony Friday.

The soldiers from the 209th Medical Company deployed to Poland in July in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission. Soldiers provided medical services for more than 5,000 military and civilian patients in five countries — including Poland, Germany, Lithuania, and Estonia.

They also took part in a joint training exercise in Estonia named Global Health Engagement Sparrow Strike, where they worked with British and Estonian military members.

The welcome home ceremony is at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Rapids ice arena.