Iowa native wins ACA’s New Female Artist award

The Academy of Country Music has recognized an eastern Iowa native as the New Female Artist of the Year.

Thirty-three-year-old Hailey Whitters is from Shueyville, a small town about 10 miles south of Cedar Rapids. She moved to Nashville after graduating from high school.

Whitters has been a songwriter with hits like “Happy People” by Little Big Town in 2017. She’s touring now with Shania Twain and is the opening act at concerts next week in Madison, St. Paul and Lincoln.

Whitters is scheduled to perform in tonight’s Academy of Country Music Awards show that’ll be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Last year’s New Female Artist of the Year was Lainey Wilson, who has a role as a musician in the TV hit “Yellowstone” and is nominated for six Academy of County Music Awards this year. Wilson and Whitters have co-written some songs and performed together before.