Iowa woman accused of stabbing boyfriend after argument over alcohol

A 30 year old woman from western Iowa has been arrested and accused of stabbing her boyfriend late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday that a man who’d been stabbed was being treated at a hospital in Onawa. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 32-year-old Derek Webster, Jr., of Monona was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Court documents indicate Webster told investigators he’d been attacked outside a bar by a white man on a motorcycle, but 30-year-old Inessa Lyons later admitted Webster had repeatedly asked her to take him to a store to buy more alcohol and she stabbed him with a knife in their kitchen.