Congresswoman Hinson says bipartisan response needed to border crisis

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says legislation she voted for along with other House Republicans is a conservative border security package that could address the humanitarian and safety crisis issues.

“Well, I certainly hope that Senate will step up to the plate and work with us in the house to deal with this situation because it is unprecedented as a result of this administration’s policies,” Hinson says. Hinson’s comments come as coronavirus restrictions on asylum allowing the U-S to quickly turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border end today. She says Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should have taken action to ensure that immigrants weren’t rushing the border as the restrictions ended.

“I would support moving forward with an impeachment trial if Secretary Mayorkas refuses to do the right thing and resign because of his failures at the southern border,” Hinson says. Hinson hopes there can be a bipartisan solution to dealing with the issue.

“We have heard from a number of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle that they realized that this is a problem, they realize that the Biden administration has failed in this case,” Hinson says. “They knew the deadline was coming. And they did not take steps to address the coming surge of illegal immigration. So I’m counting on some folks in the Senate to have a little political courage here and step up and realize we have to do the right thing to secure our country and secure our border.”

Hinson says we’re coming up on almost 300 people on the terror watchlist that have been apprehended at our southern border that we know of, so this is a safety and security issue.