Iowa’s governor approves liability limits for trucking industry

The governor has signed a bill into law that extends new liability protection to the trucking industry.

When someone is injured or killed in a crash with a semi, a large commercial vehicle or tow truck, the new law sets a $5 million limit on so-called pain and suffering awards for non-economic damages in most cases. Iowa’s trucking industry lobbied for the bill, arguing there had been nuclear verdicts connected to lawsuits in other states.

The new law does not limit compensation to accident victims for things like medical expenses or lost wages.