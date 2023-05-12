Law enhances penalties for domestic abusers with previous convictions

The governor has signed a bill into law that’s designed to enhance the criminal charges for people arrested more than once of domestic abuse.

It will change guidelines which have prevented prosecutors from charging someone arrested for domestic abuse assault with committing a second or third offense if their previous conviction occurred more than a dozen years ago. Senator Jeff Reichman of Montrose was the only lawmaker who spoke during senate debate of the change.

“It’s sad to see these convictions and usually people do have a history,” Reichman said. “I look back at some of the deaths we’ve had in our area and a large amount of them, unfortunately, are because of domestics, so I’m glad we can do some legislation to help out.”

A prosecutor who was a key advocate for the bill told The Cedar Rapids Gazette the change was needed because violent offenders have been able to avoid felony or serious misdemeanor charges simply because 12 years had passed since a previous domestic abuse assault conviction or deferred judgment.