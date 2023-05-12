Supreme Court throws out Marion County man’s lawsuit against DCI agent

The Iowa Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit against the DCI by a Marion County man who was accused of killing his mother.

Jason Carter was found liable in a civil action for the wrongful in the 2015 death of his mother Shirley Carter and was ordered to pay $10 million to her estate. Another jury acquitted Carter on the criminal murder charge.

Carter filed the lawsuit accusing the DCI agent who investigated the murder of wrongly targeting him. The Iowa Supreme Court dismissed that lawsuit based on its recent ruling that overturned a 2017 opinion allowing such claims.

The High Court says under their recent ruling, the DCI agent has immunity and Carter’s case cannot proceed.