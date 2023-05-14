18 year old shot to death in Fort Dodge, suspect in custody

An 18 year old found lying on a Fort Dodge street this weekend was suffering from a gunshot wound and another 18 year old is now charged with murder.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, 18 year old Adrian Grover was murdered Saturday morning and another 18 year old, Quantarrious Altman, has been charged with Grover’s murder. At just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Webster County Dispatch received a call that someone had been shot at an intersection in Fort Dodge.

A few blocks away, police soon made what they described as “a high risk traffic stop” of a vehicle someone said they saw leaving the scene of the shooting. Two people were taken into custody. One of them, Quanterious Altman, is charged with first degree murder and first degree harassment.

(Reporting by Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)