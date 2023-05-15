Iconic northwest Iowa roller coaster’s restoration complete

A historic wooden roller coaster in northwest Iowa will be taking on riders again when the Arnolds Park Amusement Park opens for the season on Saturday.

“The final part of The Legend has been redone, so the final refurbishment phase is finished and The Legend is all fresh and new,” says Arnolds Park CEO Jon Pausley. “…We’re excited to have that finished.”

The Legend was originally called The Speed Hound and the ride opened in 1930. It’s among the 15 oldest wooden roller coasters operating in the world. It was designed by John Miller, who’s considered the father of high speed coasters for developing some of the safety features still in use today.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)