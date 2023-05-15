Investigation underway after 18 year old’s body found in eastern Iowa river

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old whose body was found in an eastern Iowa river.

Two teenagers camping in the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area called for help Saturday morning and told first responders their friend was missing from the campsite. Clinton County deputies, firefighters from the small town of Low Moor and an off-duty Camanche firefighter started searching the area, which is a floodplain along the Wapsipinicon River. They brought in a drone and a K-9 unit from Clinton Police.

The body of the missing camper was found in the backwaters of the river about an hour later.