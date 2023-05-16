Hawkeye women second nationally in attendance

The Iowa women’s basketball program ranked second nationally in total attendance, welcoming a total of 200,569 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2022-23.

An average of 11,143 fans per game witnessed the Hawkeyes win 17 home games, including an 86-85 Caitlin Clark buzzer-beater over No. 2 Indiana after being one of three women’s basketball schools to host ESPN’s College GameDay.

Iowa has been ranked in the national attendance top 10 each of the past four seasons with fans (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019). The No. 2 ranking is the highest in the Lisa Bluder era.

The Hawkeyes led the country in games played in with over 13,000 fans:

13,046 – Iowa at Indiana on Feb. 9, 2023

13,150 – Iowa vs. Rutgers on Feb. 12, 2023

13,394 – Iowa vs. Northern Iowa on Dec. 18, 2022

13,802 – Iowa vs. Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2022

13,843 – Iowa vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2023

14,289 – Iowa at Nebraska on Feb. 18, 2023

19,288 – Iowa vs. South Carolina on Mar. 31, 2023

19,482 – Iowa vs. LSU on Apr. 2, 2023