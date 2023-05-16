Northwest Iowa county hiring emergency housing coordinators

A recent statewide report found the number of people in the Spencer area who were homeless more than doubled between 2019 and 2021 — and Clay County and the City of Spencer are launching an emergency housing program.

“We hope to provide compassionate and timely intervention and prevention of reoccurrence,” says Rebecca Goeken, the General Relief director for Clay County.

Data released recently by the Institute for Community Alliances found fewer than 50 people in Clay County were homeless in 2019, but two years later, more than 100 people in the area were homeless. Goeken says the plan is to hire two part-time people who would be emergency housing coordinators.

“Somebody who can respond within six hours, also someone who can respond on evenings, weekends and holidays, which is kind of unique,” Goeken says, “because right now we don’t have anyone who can do either of those things in Clay County.”

The county’s emergency coordinators will help set up a plan to find housing for homeless individuals or a job, if needed, “and to find whatever services they’re needing, whether that be mental health, physical health, substance abuse or whatever that would look like,” Goeken says.

According to federal data, about 2400 people in Iowa experienced homelessness at some point last year — and only 16% of them were chronically homeless.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)