Planting place slowed by wet weather

Wetter weather slowed the planters in the fields a bit last week. The U.S.D.A. crop report showed an increase of 16% in the amount of corn planted during the week — about half the amount planted last week.

The corn planting total is now at 86% — eight days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average. Bean planting moved at about the same pace — gaining 20% compared to last week — putting the total at 69%. That’s about one week ahead of last year and the five-year average for beans.

Thirty-five percent of planted corn has emerged from the ground, nearly five times as much as last week. And the report now says 19% of the beans have emerged.