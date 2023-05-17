Iowa baseball opens B1G series at Northwestern

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller says the Hawkeyes are taking nothing for granted as they get set to close the regular season with Thursday’s start of a three game series at Northwestern. The Hawkeyes are in a good position to play in an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017. Iowa is currently third in the Big Ten with a 13-7 record and stands 37-12 overall.

Last season the Hawkeyes finished 36-19 but were not awarded an at-large bid.

“I feel like we should not even being worried about and it should just be a given right now that we are in the regionals based on what we have done”, said Heller. “Anything at this point should not matter a whole lot in my opinion.”

Heller will continue with his revamped pitching rotation for this series. Marcus Morgan and Ty Langenberg moved up a day and Brody Brecht moved from game one to game three and the Hawkeyes responded by sweeping Michigan State. The starting pitchers combined for 17 innings of work and gave up only three runs.

“I really like where we are trending right now at the right time”, added Heller. “In a big series against the best hitting team in the Big Ten those guys stepped up for us big time and those numbers are pretty awesome.”