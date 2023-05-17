Layoffs at Upper Iowa University, seven regional centers closing

Upper Iowa University in Fayette is closing seven of its regional education centers in neighboring states and laying off more than three dozen people.

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 22 people who work on Upper Iowa’s campus in Fayette are losing their jobs. Upper Iowa is closing its only regional center in Illinois along with all six of Upper Iowa’s regional centers in Wisconsin. Fifteen employees who work at those sites will be laid off.

The newspaper reports the university is refocusing on areas with the highest enrollment. That includes its Fayette campus and online courses as well as regional education centers in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Waterloo and the Quad Cities, plus four remote learning sites in Louisiana. Upper Iowa will continue to operate programs at four U.S. military bases, too.

Earlier this month, Upper Iowa’s board of trustees announced leadership changes at the school. Upper Iowa’s president will retire in mid-2024 and will spend the next year fundraising. The university’s VP for finance and enrollment will serve as interim president during the search for a new Upper Iowa president.

Upper Iowa was founded 166 years ago. It was originally affiliated with the Methodist Church, but became independent in 1928. Its first regional education center opened in Madison, Wisconsin in 1981. That center is among the seven that are being closed.