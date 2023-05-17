Luther College softball set to open NCAA Division III regional

The Luther College softball team plays in an NCAA Regional for the first time in five years on Thursday afternoon when the 25th ranked Norse take on host Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Luther finished the regular season with a record of 32-8. Oshkosh enters the game with a record of 34-7.

“Obviously Oshkosh is very good”, said Luther coach Renae Hartl. “They have two very good pitchers.”

Concordia of Wisconsin and Wisconsin-Superior meet in the other first round game. Hartl says the key in regional play is finding a way to score runs.

“Everybody has good pitching and defense but the hot offensive moments have to happen in an NCAA regional”, added Hartl. “If they don’t your season will end.”

-story by Darin Svenson at KDEC