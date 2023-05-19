City council hires law firm to investigate Ottumwa Fire Department

A southeast Iowa city has hired an independent law firm to investigate its fire department.

Ottumwa’s City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Des Moines-based Dentons Davis Brown PC in a closed session. The session was held to review possible personnel concerns within the Ottumwa Fire Department. City officials did not discuss any reasons why the fire department has fallen under scrutiny, however,

Ottumwa Mayor Rick Johnson did mention two firefighters are on paid administrative leave and will remain so for the duration of the investigation.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)