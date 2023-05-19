John Deere reports increase in earnings

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is reporting a very good second quarter.

Deere and Company declared net income for the quarter at more than $2.8 billion, up from just over $2 billion a year ago. The Quad Cities-based farm and construction equipment maker is also reporting worldwide net sales and revenues rose by 30% for the quarter, and 31% in the past six months.

Chairman and CEO John May says in a statement that Deere is continuing to benefit from “favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment,” adding, the company’s on the way “to another year of exceptional achievement.”