The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team opens the Big Ten Tournament Tuesday morning in Omaha when the third seeded Hawkeyes play sixth seeded Michigan. Iowa finished the regular season 39-13 and coach Rick Heller’s team has won 16 of its last 20.

“And have put ourselves in a really good position to get an at-large big in the NCAA Tournament”, said Iowa Heller. “Now we are on to the next phase of our season and that is the postseason.”

Michigan is 26-26 overall and finished 13-11 in the Big Ten.