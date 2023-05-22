Iowa native composes music for Spencer bands

A Maquoketa native who’s composed music for symphony orchestras in Boston and New York has written two pieces for the instrumental music programs in Spencer.

John Frantzen says he rarely writes for school age musicians. “It was kind of a challenge,” he says. “…The challenge, which became a joy, to write for budding musicians. It was aa lot of fun.”

One piece, titled “In The Mix,” was performed by the 7th and 8th grade band in Spencer this week. Frantzen was there for the debut.

“You put it down on paper and then when it comes alive and musicians are actually playing that is gosh, one of the ultimate — how to you want to say — joys that you have as a composer…and then when you have an ensemble really take the work to heart and really make it happen in a great way, it just doubles that excitement.”

Frantzen’s other piece was played at the Spencer high school band concert last Tuesday. The directors of both Spencer bands are retiring and Frantzen says his compositions celebrated two wonderful music educators.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)