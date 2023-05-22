Motorcyclist killed in crash allegedly fleeing law enforcement

Officials say a southeast Iowa man who was allegedly trying to evade arrest was killed in an accident in Bloomfield.

The Iowa State Patrol says on Saturday night around nine, 19-year-old Reese Jones of Ottumwa was riding a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 63 while fleeing law enforcement. Jones entered the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 2 at a high rate of speed and collided with a pickup truck that had stopped at the intersection.

Jones was transported to the hospital, but died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police say two teenagers in a stolen pick-up led authorities on a high speed chase in and around Independence early Sunday morning. KWWL reports the pick-up reached speeds of 80 miles an hour as it drove through the back yards of homes in Independence, then it drove through farm fields east of the city. Police deployed stop sticks as the vehicle headed back toward Independence and they took the two teens into custody.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)