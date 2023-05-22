Red Oak man dies after wreck on Highway 34

A southwest Iowa man has died after his pickup crashed into a semi.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday in Red Oak. The Iowa State Patrol reports 68-year-old Miles H. Russell of Red Oak died when the pickup he was driving crossed the center line of eastbound Highway 34 near Eastern Avenue and struck the front driver’s side of a westbound semi driven by 54-year-old Jonathan D. Gonseth of Murray. The pickup went on to hit a road sign before coming to rest partially in the north ditch.

Russell died at the local hospital. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)