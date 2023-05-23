Corn planting heading into the final stretch, beans close behind

Farmers saw enough dry weather last week that planting season is closing in on the end.

The U.S.D.A. crop report released Monday shows 95% of the corn crop is now in the ground. That’s nine days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-five percent of that corn is poking through — about six days ahead of average.

Soybean planting moved from 69 to 84% complete in the last week. that puts farmers around one week ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of normal. Forty-three percent of the beans have emerged — which is six days ahead of the average.