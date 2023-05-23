Two Storm Lake teens accused of stealing alcohol, store clerk faces charges for hitting suspect with SUV

Two teenagers have been charged with stealing 100 dollars worth of alcohol from a Storm Lake gas station — and a clerk at the Midtown Brew gas station faces charges for allegedly hitting one of the suspects with a vehicle.

Police say the alcohol thefts at Midtown Brew happened on three nights last week. Storm Lake Police have filed fifth degree theft charges against a 16 and a 17 year old. The 16 year old has also been charged in connection with a burglary to a vehicle that happened during the overnight hours of May 14th.

The 16 year old has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility. The 17 year old has been released to a parent.

Police say the 17 year old was hospitalized after he was hit by an SUV early last Thursday morning. The driver of the SUV faces a number of charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say the SUV driver was a clerk at the gas station who saw the 17 year old shoplifting, got into his SUV, chased the teen, ran onto a sidewalk and hit him, then fled the scene.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)