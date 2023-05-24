Iowa to visit Creighton in Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences announced the pairings and dates for the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to Omaha to face Creighton on Nov. 14.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences the first full week of the college basketball season, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary.

This will be Iowa’s fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games, previously playing at Marquette (2015) and Seton Hall (2022), and hosting Seton Hall (2016) and DePaul (2019).

The Hawkeyes and Bluejays most recently met in 2011 in Des Moines. Iowa’s last visit to Omaha came in 1999. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 14-11.