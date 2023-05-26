Grassley says court’s decision puts a check on EPA ‘mission creep’

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the U.S. Supreme Court has put the genie back in the bottle when it comes to the Clean Water Act.

The court’s decision on the EPA’s so-called Waters of the U.S. or “WOTUS” regulations has dramatically narrowed the agency’s authority to regulate wetlands and boggy areas.

“This is a great victory for farmers, even Chuck Grassley, who could have been threatened with thousands of dollars of fines if Biden’s WOTUS rules were to become law,” Grassley says.

Grassley and 46 other Republican senators filed a brief with the court a year ago, arguing the proposed EPA regulations went too far and violated the rights of property owners. Grassley says state officials should be the primary regulators of land and water resources within their borders.

“This decision clears up 50 years of confusion and puts a check on EPA’s mission creep,” Grassley says.

The governor, the state’s ag secretary, and other Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation released written statements, praising the court’s decision. It restricts the EPA to regulating waterways and wetlands that have a continuous surface connection to lakes and rivers that can be navigated by boats. “A victory for farmers, builders, landowners, county supervisors so their ditches don’t have to be regulated,” Grassley says.

President Biden says the ruling “upends the legal framework that has protected America’s waters for decades” and it “defies the science that confirms wetlands play a critical role in safeguarding” water resources from pollutants.