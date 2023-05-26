Semi driver and several cattle killed in Davenport accident

A crash in eastern Iowa early this morning killed a truck driver and several of the cattle he’d been hauling.

Davenport police say a semi with a livestock trailer lost control about 3 a.m. and overturned on an Interstate 80 offramp to I-74, killing the semi’s driver and releasing about 40 head of cattle. Moments later, there were two more crashes when another semi and a car ran into the cattle that were on the highway.

That second semi’s driver was okay but the driver of the car was hurt. Law officers from all around the Quad Cities were called in to help wrangle the remaining cows. I-80 westbound was closed for two-and-a-half hours.