Crews recover body of missing Lake Red Rock swimmer

First responders have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing in Lake Red Rock.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at about 7:30 Saturday night that a group of young men were swimming outside of the designated swimming area when one of them went underwater and didn’t resurface. Search and rescue teams responded to the site, which was near a Lake Red Rock boat ramp between Pella and Knoxville.

The search continued until midnight, then resumed at 6 a.m. Sunday. About four and a half hours later, sonar detected the body of 21 year old Urias Gbarjolo of Johnston and his body was brought to shore.