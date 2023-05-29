Search underway for survivors in collapsed Davenport apartment building

The search continues this morning in Davenport after an apartment building collapsed Sunday.

The city held a briefing where Fire Chief Mark Carlsten described the situation. “Crews arrived on scene and found a six-story apartment complex with a portion of the rear building and actually collapsed and separated from the building,” he says.

The apartment complex collapsed just before 5 p.m. “Fire crews were able to rescue seven individuals on their initial response and escort more than a dozen individuals out as they were self-evacuating from the building, Carlsten says.

Mayor Mike Matson says crews are continuing to search the rubble for survivors. “We will continue to work, continue to evaluate and with the whole purpose of trying to find people and trying to get them out,” Matson says.

Chief Carlsten says the building is very unstable and they have to be cautious in their search.