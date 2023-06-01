Davenport Police say 3 people still missing 4 days after building’s partial collapse

Davenport’s police chief says three people are still missing after an apartment building partially collapsed Sunday and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson says officials are planning for a “dignified” demolition of the structure.

“This needs to be done in a way that it respects that this is a resting place…when we do that,” Matson says, “and we’re not anywhere near doing that right now.”

Two people who were unaccounted for after Sunday’s collapse have been found, but Davenport’s police chief says three people are still missing. Emergency crews are at the site today. The mayor says experts are being consulted as the search continues for victims.

“Is there something we’re missing? Is there some technique we haven’t used? Is there some piece of equipment we need to get? I mean infrared has been all over that place, dogs, experts at different levels and fields that do this you know in serious earthquake situations,” Matson says.

During a news conference this morning, Matson credited the crews working inside the unstable building and he said any criticism of the emergency response or how the city handled concerns about the building’s condition should be directed at him.

“Do I have regrets about this tragedy and about people potentially losing their lives? Hell yeah. Do I think about this every moment? Hell yeah. I apologize for me getting a little wordy here,” Matson said. “…This is on me and there are people that are talking about other people…You talk to me.”

Davenport’s top building official has resigned. The mayor said there are a lot of old buildings in the city and, because of this week’s tragedy, inspectors are being sent to some residential buildings, regardless of when the most recent inspection was done.

