Home tour highlights mid-century modern architecture in central Iowa

Four homes in central Iowa that serve as sterling examples of mid-century modern architecture and interior design will be open for tours during a special fundraising event this weekend.

Laura Porter, executive director of the Iowa Architectural Foundation, says “Midwest Modern, a Mid-Century Modern Home Tour,” will showcase these four beautiful homes in the Des Moines metro area, all built between 1952 and 1970.

“It’s self-guided but the owners are there to help answer questions and kind of tell the story of any renovations they’ve done, or how they came to own the home,” Porter says, “and just share their love of mid-century architecture and design.”

The homes spotlight the iconic lines and materials of the period, she says, including one house with three angled wings and a rounded glass skylight that encircles its attic chimney. The mid-century modern style, Porter says, has a very devoted following.

“In the world of design and architecture, it was fairly revolutionary, but has remained very popular, obviously, up until today,” Porter says, “and so you have a lot of collectors and aficionados, who really in some ways try to recreate that retro style.”

The home tour event has been held since 2013. Porter says the tours provide inside views of excellent architectural examples of the era, but they also exhibit how to bring mid-century styles to homes of every decade.

“It’s a way to just see the architectural features of the homes themselves,” Porter says, “but then to see a lot of the design elements, in the interior design through furniture and art and decor, and what the owners have brought to that space and in ways that really emphasize the mid-century style.”

She says mid-century homes have not only remained popular for their designs, but they also represent a time of innovation and creativity in architecture. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Iowa Architectural Foundation’s educational programs for children and adults.

Two of this year’s featured homes are in Des Moines, with one each in Clive and Windsor Heights. The Sunday tour is sold out.