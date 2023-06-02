Southwest Iowa water system boil order could be lifted today

The boil order could be lifted today for residents of five counties in southwest Iowa if a state test comes back negative for any issues in their water system.

Avoca Regional Water Plant general manager Tom Kallman says they are waiting on the third and final water test. “I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to go ahead and lift the boil alert,” He says. “I mean we’re still due to the overall lack of available water — we’re still going to be in a water shortage — but at least now folks are not going to have to boil their water to be able to consume it.”

The problem started on May 25th when the seven water towers were drained down, leading to a negative pressure in the system. “The towers are now full enough that I don’t have any pressure issues anywhere in terms of getting the water out to folks when they turn on their tap. They should have no problem with the water they’ve got,” Kallman says. “But we will end up having to go back into a boil advisory if I lose pressure again from more demand than I can push water into my system.”

The drought brought down the levels of water they use to fill the tanks at a time when they set records for demand. Kallman says residents will have to continue conserving water to avoid a repeat. “If it happens a second time, our board of directors will then review whether or not we need to elevate our water posture to a water rationing state. And then that’s all based on your previous years usage,” Kallman says.

He says they have sent out suggestions for reducing water use and he is optimistic those will pay off. “What we find a lot of times in these kind of circumstances, we have these helpful hints on folks to tell them conserved things that they can be looking at. And I don’t think there’s been a situation go by where some of it and say you know, I never thought about it and whipped the water deal I went and did that little test is that you recommend for the toilet and lo and behold, my toilet was leaking and I didn’t realize that it was. It ends up being a substantial amount of water.”

Kallman says they did get some rain Thursday, but they will need much more. “We’re about three feet lower in our wells now the first of June of this year than we were at the same time last year . “Kallman says. “That’s three foot less water in the wells to pump out of the wells and turn it into fresh drinking water.”

The Rural Water System supplies residents in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison, and northern Pottawattamie County. Kallman says they will notify residents once the boil order is lifted.