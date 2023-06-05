Body recovered from partially collapsed Davenport building

The body of one of three men reported missing in a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building has been recovered.

The family of Branden Colvin, Sr. confirmed to media outlets in the Quad Cities they had been notified by police that his body had been found in the rubble. The confirmation came after Colvin’s son graduated from high school this weekend. Crews are working in 12 hour shifts to sift through the piles of rubble and remove debris from the site.

City officials have said two other men are unaccounted for and believed to be in the building, which partially collapsed on Memorial Day weekend.