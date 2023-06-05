Storm Lake teen charged with trying to hire a hitman

A teenager was charged Friday with solicitation to commit murder after Storm Lake Police say she attempted to hire a hitman on the parody website rentahitman.com.

The website’s webmaster reported that someone had visited the site on two occasions and had attempted to solicit the murder of a seven year old child in Storm Lake. Several details about the child were included in the solicitation request.

On Friday morning an undercover police officer posed as a hitman and made contact with the suspect. The undercover officer confirmed with the suspect that the suspect wanted the target killed. Based on evidence obtained throughout the investigation, police believe the solicitation was a credible threat towards the victim.

The victim and the victim’s family were not harmed and were unaware of the potential threat.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)