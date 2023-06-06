Des Moines gets high ranking in one list of best places to live

The newest list of Best Places to Live in America from U.S. News and World Report ranks Des Moines 19th this year, though Iowa’s capitol city has ranked as high as fourth in previous years.

The magazine cites a range of elements that put Des Moines in the Top 20, including cultural events and festivals, elegant homes, a “buzzy” downtown and, according to the article, the people are “the nicest you’ll ever meet.”

Topping the list this year is Green Bay, Wisconsin, followed by Huntsville, Alabama and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.