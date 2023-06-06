Iowa City leaders expected to approve free bus service

Iowa City leaders are expected to vote today to approve a two-year pilot program that would end fare requirements on city buses, making it free to ride starting this fall.

The plan is in Iowa City’s strategic plan and has been widely supported by city council members. City Councilor Megan Alter says it aligns with the city’s goals to reduce barriers in the city while also helping meet carbon reduction plans. “This is a really practical, concrete, hands-on example of how do we become more inclusive to make it easier to get around in Iowa City,” Alter says, “and not having to worry about a fare is a really concrete way to manifest that.”

Iowa City Transit’s rider numbers still lag behind pre-pandemic levels. Last year’s ridership stood at just 26% of what it was in 2019. The department hopes free busing will help increase demand. City Councilor Shawn Harmsen says ending fares eliminates one of the reasons folks might have for not ditching their cars on the way around town.

“I don’t have to worry about, ‘Jeez, do I have a dollar bill on me?’ or maybe, ‘I don’t know how bus passes work,’ and that’s intimidating or you know, ‘I don’t want to hassle with it’.” Bus fares make up about 8% of Iowa City Transit’s revenue.

(By Zachary Smith, Iowa Public Radio)